Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Associated Banc-Corp’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice and matched the same in the other two of the trailing four quarters. Decent demand for loans and efforts to focus on fee income are likely to continue aiding growth. While low interest rates will likely continue to put pressure on the company's margins, in turn hurting revenues in the near term and mounting costs and high debt levels along with its loan exposure to sectors that are hit hardest by the economic slowdown remain major concerns, inorganic growth strategy, efforts to improve operating efficiency and a solid balance sheet position are likely to support the company's financials. The company's shares have underperformed the industry so far this year. Nevertheless, the bank's robust capital deployment activities will enhance shareholder value.”

ASB has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Associated Banc from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.43.

NYSE ASB opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $22.24.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.77 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,731 shares in the company, valued at $764,051.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

