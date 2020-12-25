ATN (ATN) Price Up 6.8% Over Last Week

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. ATN has a market capitalization of $757,315.05 and $9,897.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ATN has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One ATN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, RightBTC, BigONE and Allcoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ATN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00136733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00021309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.87 or 0.00670527 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00166665 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00355266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00097841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00061512 BTC.

ATN Token Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The official website for ATN is atn.io . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Hotbit, RightBTC and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.