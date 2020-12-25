Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.40

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and traded as high as $17.54. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 8,082 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANZBY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

