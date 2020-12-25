AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $182.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AVB. BidaskClub cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.65.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $157.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.01 and a 200-day moving average of $156.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

