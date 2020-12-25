Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)’s share price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.79. Approximately 59,196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 224,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Several research firms have commented on AVVIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aviva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.66.

Aviva Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

