Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (CVE:VIV)

Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) (CVE:VIV) – Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V)’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) (CVE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.29 million during the quarter.

VIV opened at C$0.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.50. Avivagen Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$0.77.

Avivagen Inc develops and commercializes various products to replace antibiotics in livestock feeds to optimize the health and growth of the animals by supporting the animal's own health defenses. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

