AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on AVRO. BidaskClub raised shares of AVROBIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.29.

NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.42. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.20). As a group, research analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AVROBIO by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,634,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,455,000 after acquiring an additional 647,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 602.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 632,522 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,725,000. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in AVROBIO by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 689,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 401,927 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

