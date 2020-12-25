AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

AVRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.29.

NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44. AVROBIO has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $535.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.42.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 56.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the second quarter worth $176,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in AVROBIO in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AVROBIO by 58.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

