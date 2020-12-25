AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
AVRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.29.
NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44. AVROBIO has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $535.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.42.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 56.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the second quarter worth $176,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in AVROBIO in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AVROBIO by 58.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.
AVROBIO Company Profile
AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.
