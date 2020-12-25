Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAXN. JMP Securities downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $130.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.25. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $134.73. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $166.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total transaction of $9,623,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,733,901. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $63,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,954.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,371 shares of company stock worth $23,855,795. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.7% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 31.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.