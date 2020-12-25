Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.76

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.76 and last traded at $52.05, with a volume of 6450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.48.

BALY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Get Bally's alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -113.53 and a beta of 2.72.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bally’s Company Profile (NYSE:BALY)

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.