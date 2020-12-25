Band Protocol (BAND) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $56.19 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for $5.47 or 0.00021995 BTC on popular exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $112.17 million and $56.19 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 tokens. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Band Protocol Token Trading

Band Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

