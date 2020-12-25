Bank First (NYSE:BFC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank First (NYSE:BFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank First from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered Bank First from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

BFC opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.77. Bank First has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $71.61.

Bank First (NYSE:BFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other Bank First news, Director Robert W. Holmes sold 20,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,282,626.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank First by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bank First by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 12.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Bank First by 1,189.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

