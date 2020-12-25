BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.81. BankUnited reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $223.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.77 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKU. ValuEngine raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Compass Point raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet raised BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.73.

In related news, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 10,440 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $292,842.00. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 50,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,757.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,741 shares of company stock worth $14,655,776 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 8.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in BankUnited by 183.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BankUnited in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.14. 192,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.36. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $36.99.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

