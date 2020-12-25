Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) versus Enable (OTCMKTS:ENAB) Critical Analysis

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) and Enable (OTCMKTS:ENAB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Baozun and Enable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baozun 3.95% 9.57% 4.35% Enable N/A N/A N/A

Baozun has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enable has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Baozun and Enable, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baozun 0 3 1 0 2.25 Enable 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baozun presently has a consensus price target of $43.25, indicating a potential upside of 35.11%. Given Baozun’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Baozun is more favorable than Enable.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baozun and Enable’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baozun $1.05 billion 1.90 $40.52 million $0.68 47.07 Enable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Baozun has higher revenue and earnings than Enable.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.8% of Baozun shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Enable shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Baozun beats Enable on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc. provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment. It services brand partners in various categories, including apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Enable

Enable Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a Website that enable users to offer excess, new, overstock, close-out, refurbished, and limited supply brand name merchandise to consumer and business customers. The company operates websites that offers merchandise across a range of product categories, including computer products, consumer electronics, apparel, house wares, watches, jewelry, travel, sporting goods, home improvement products, and collectibles using auction style and fixed price formats. It also serves customers through the traditional in-store sales and live liquidation sales. In addition, Enable Holdings provides business-to-business wholesale inventory liquidation services for manufacturers and distributors to sell large quantities of excess inventory, and licenses auction software to third party companies. The company was formerly known as uBid.com Holdings, Inc. and changed the name to Enable Holdings, Inc. in August 2008. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

