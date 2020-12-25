BASIC (BASIC) Trading Up 59.5% Over Last 7 Days

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded 59.5% higher against the dollar. BASIC has a market capitalization of $28.99 million and $4.55 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC token can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00136733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00021309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.87 or 0.00670527 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00166665 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00355266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00097841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00061512 BTC.

BASIC Token Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,833,961 tokens. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

