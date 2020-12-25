Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) (CVE:BCM) Director Frank R. Tweddle Sells 5,000 Shares

Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) (CVE:BCM) Director Frank R. Tweddle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.10, for a total transaction of C$15,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,917 shares in the company, valued at C$123,742.70.

Frank R. Tweddle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) alerts:

On Monday, November 30th, Frank R. Tweddle sold 5,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.05, for a total transaction of C$15,250.00.

On Friday, November 6th, Frank R. Tweddle sold 5,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.29, for a total transaction of C$16,450.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Frank R. Tweddle sold 5,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.20, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Frank R. Tweddle sold 5,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Frank R. Tweddle sold 5,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total transaction of C$14,750.00.

Shares of CVE BCM opened at C$3.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$344.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bear Creek Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$4.17.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

About Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.