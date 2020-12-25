Beaxy (BXY) Price Tops $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last week, Beaxy has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $1,379.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00047070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.87 or 0.00314881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016469 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029366 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Beaxy

BXY is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,316,707 tokens. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

