Becle (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Shares Up 5.9%

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF)’s share price shot up 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.70. 18,577 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 11,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Becle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Becle alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34.

Becle, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and ready to drink cocktails in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Azul Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey under the North American Whiskey, Stranahan's, Tincup, Pendleton, Irish Whiskey, Bushmills, and The Sexton brand names; rum under the Kraken brand name; and vodka under the Three Olives and Hangar 1 brand names.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Becle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.