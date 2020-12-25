BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.50 Million

Analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) will post $131.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BeiGene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.20 million. BeiGene posted sales of $56.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 131.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeiGene will report full year sales of $343.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $351.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $782.72 million, with estimates ranging from $685.00 million to $835.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BeiGene.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BGNE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.54.

NASDAQ:BGNE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $263.72. The company had a trading volume of 77,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,412. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.15. BeiGene has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $322.98.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.82, for a total transaction of $401,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $76,484,839.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 91,900 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total transaction of $21,048,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,443,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,703 shares of company stock valued at $44,841,584 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 92.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BeiGene during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 25.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 21.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in BeiGene during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

