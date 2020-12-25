BellRock Brands (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) Stock Price Down 5.7%

BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.14. 77,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 318,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.

About BellRock Brands (OTCMKTS:DXBRF)

BellRock Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells cannabis products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers cannabis infused adult-use topicals, confections, edibles, beverages, and concentrates, as well as transdermal patches, tinctures, capsules, lotions, creams, other topicals, vapes, and cosmetic serums.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for BellRock Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRock Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.