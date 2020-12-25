BellRock Brands (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.14. 77,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 318,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.

About BellRock Brands (OTCMKTS:DXBRF)

BellRock Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells cannabis products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers cannabis infused adult-use topicals, confections, edibles, beverages, and concentrates, as well as transdermal patches, tinctures, capsules, lotions, creams, other topicals, vapes, and cosmetic serums.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for BellRock Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRock Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit