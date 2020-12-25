Berenberg Bank Reiterates €130.00 Price Target for Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF)

Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €112.27 ($132.09).

Safran SA (SAF.PA) stock opened at €118.65 ($139.59) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €117.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €99.43. Safran SA has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

