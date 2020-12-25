Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,029,060.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,171,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Riverpark Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 74.2% during the second quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.66. 325,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average of $49.86. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

