BidaskClub Downgrades Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) to Hold

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of AMBC opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $765.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83. Ambac Financial Group has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $22.90.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.10 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. Ambac Financial Group’s revenue was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 108,348 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,572,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,475,000 after purchasing an additional 53,767 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit