BidaskClub Downgrades Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) to Hold

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of AMBC opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $765.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83. Ambac Financial Group has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $22.90.
Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.10 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. Ambac Financial Group’s revenue was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.
About Ambac Financial Group
Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.
