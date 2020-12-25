BidaskClub Downgrades Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) to Hold

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of AMBC opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $765.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83. Ambac Financial Group has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $22.90.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.10 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. Ambac Financial Group’s revenue was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 108,348 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,572,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,475,000 after purchasing an additional 53,767 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.