BidaskClub Downgrades BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Buy

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock TCP Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $11.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $653.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.86 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, Director Andrea Petro bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.16 per share, with a total value of $35,712.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,476.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 27.5% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

