BidaskClub Downgrades General Mills (NYSE:GIS) to Strong Sell

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GIS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. CSFB raised shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

GIS stock opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,480.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 556,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 22.4% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

