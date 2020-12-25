BidaskClub Lowers Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) to Hold

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ACH has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aluminum Co. of China currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

ACH opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39. Aluminum Co. of China has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 1.75.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aluminum Co. of China will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter worth about $239,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 58.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 97,053 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 51.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

