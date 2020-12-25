BidaskClub Upgrades Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to “Hold”

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.
NYSE COLD opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.06. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.
In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Heistand bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,319. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 79.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.
About Americold Realty Trust
Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.
