BidaskClub Upgrades Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to “Hold”

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NYSE COLD opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.06. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Heistand bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,319. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 79.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

