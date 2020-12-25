BidaskClub Upgrades Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) to Buy

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

EBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $93.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $137.61. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $385.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.51 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total transaction of $1,808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,143,988 shares in the company, valued at $103,462,274.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

