BidaskClub Upgrades ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) to “Strong-Buy”

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

NYSE SOL opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $369.47 million, a PE ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 1.57. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that ReneSola will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReneSola stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ReneSola as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

