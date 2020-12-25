Billington Holdings Plc (BILN.L) (LON:BILN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $301.19

Billington Holdings Plc (BILN.L) (LON:BILN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $301.19 and traded as low as $297.00. Billington Holdings Plc (BILN.L) shares last traded at $297.00, with a volume of 333 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of £38.80 million and a PE ratio of 11.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 300.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 301.01.

Billington Holdings Plc (BILN.L) (LON:BILN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX 4.10 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

