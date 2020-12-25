Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.94

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 240761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDSX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54.

About Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

