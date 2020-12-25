Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) Trading Down 1.4%

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)’s share price fell 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $6.93. 19,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 293,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.45 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 46.87% and a negative return on equity of 348.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biofrontera stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of Biofrontera at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Biofrontera Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFRA)

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

