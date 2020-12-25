Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Capitalization Hits $88.20 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001931 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, BtcTrade.im, Huobi and Kucoin. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $88.20 million and $2.58 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001988 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000380 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000405 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00025743 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, Exrates, BtcTrade.im, Coinnest, HitBTC, Bithumb, Crex24, Binance, CoinBene, Indodax, Huobi, BigONE, YoBit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.