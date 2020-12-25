Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 25th. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $120,558.33 and $13,042.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. During the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00135923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00021326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.48 or 0.00683112 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00151020 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00359801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00064030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00098185 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

Bitcoin Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.