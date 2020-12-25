Bitradio (BRO) Trading Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a market cap of $85,478.85 and $22.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000451 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000593 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005040 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,459,609 coins and its circulating supply is 9,459,605 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

