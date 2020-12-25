BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Director Cynthia Egan Buys 10,000 Shares

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Director Cynthia Egan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BGY opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $5.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGY. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth about $56,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 43.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 16.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

