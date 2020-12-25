BlackRock Inc. Acquires 14,384 Shares of Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,384 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Champions Oncology were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 36,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, Director Philip P. Breitfeld sold 31,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $356,878.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 46.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSBR opened at $11.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51. The company has a market cap of $149.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 1.29. Champions Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $13.45.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Champions Oncology, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

