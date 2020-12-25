BlackRock Inc. Buys 68,021 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 21.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 379,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 68,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 87.7% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $11.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.34 million, a P/E ratio of -125.67 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.65.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.86 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCPC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, Director Andrea Petro bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.16 per share, with a total value of $35,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,476.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

