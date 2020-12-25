BlackRock Inc. Has $3.94 Million Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

KL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $81.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

NYSE KL opened at $41.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.73. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $57.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average is $46.32.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

