BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 826,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,130 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.59% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,749,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 568,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,278,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 704,641 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,104,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 293,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.46. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.52 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 15,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $89,168.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,360,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,620,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 90,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $498,707.00. Insiders sold 843,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,469 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

