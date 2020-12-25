BlackRock Inc. Purchases 4,345 Shares of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.82% of Auburn National Bancorporation worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $633,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 165.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Auburn National Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of AUBN stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.77. The company has a market cap of $151.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.66. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $65.55.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.80%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.