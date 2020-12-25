BlackRock Inc. Sells 4,354 Shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Goodrich Petroleum were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Goodrich Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 million.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

