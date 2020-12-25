Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) was down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.25 and last traded at $43.77. Approximately 13,554,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 5,410,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.49.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLNK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Blink Charging by 1,018.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 207,840 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter worth $1,283,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter worth $1,069,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter worth $994,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter worth $526,000. 6.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

