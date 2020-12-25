Bloom Burton Downgrades CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) (TSE:CRH) to Hold

CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) (TSE:CRH) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bloom Burton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of CRH opened at C$2.81 on Wednesday. CRH Medical Co. has a 1 year low of C$1.26 and a 1 year high of C$5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$200.67 million and a PE ratio of -48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.16.

Get CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) alerts:

CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) (TSE:CRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$40.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.39 million. Analysts predict that CRH Medical Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.