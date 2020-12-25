Bonterra Resources Inc. (BTR.V) (CVE:BTR) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Bonterra Resources Inc. (BTR.V) (CVE:BTR) traded down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.21. 161,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 156,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of Bonterra Resources Inc. (BTR.V) from C$2.80 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

The stock has a market cap of C$112.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.20.

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold deposits. The Company's projects include the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Quebec, Canada.

