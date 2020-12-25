BOScoin (BOS) Trading 21% Higher Over Last Week

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, BOScoin has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOScoin has a total market cap of $869,706.99 and $337.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 965.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000736 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

