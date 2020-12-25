Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BXP. UBS Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $93.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.89.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,177,000 after purchasing an additional 68,549 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 1,482.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 204,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,511,000 after purchasing an additional 31,788 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

