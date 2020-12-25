BridgeBio Pharma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 605 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 301% compared to the average daily volume of 151 call options.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.71. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $70.56.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

In other news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 14,500 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $546,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,912.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $3,945,393.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,871.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,599 shares of company stock valued at $7,083,864. Corporate insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 77.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 165.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 95,934 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.