Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Trading Up 5.4%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)’s stock price was up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.59 and last traded at $35.43. Approximately 496,925 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,127,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BHF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.89.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 33.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 54.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 122.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

