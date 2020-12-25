BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 84.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792,917 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.17% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $22,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,051 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2,058.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 809,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 771,793 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 849,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 322,431 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $19.78.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. Analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BrightSphere Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

